Failing to isolate after a trip abroad & going to the gym during lockdown - the latest North Northants Covid law breakers

Image: Getty

Strict Covid legislation was introduced during the first few months of 2021 to try to put a halt to rising Covid rates that were killing people in their thousands.

The second national lockdown brought with it the re-imposition of Covid regulations designed to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

While most people adhered to the rules and stayed at home, others decided the laws did not apply to them

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest group who were convicted of Coronavirus Health Protection legislation offences in single justice procedure court hearings on Tuesday (October 12).

Tyrese Etuue, 18, of Broadway, Wellingborough. Attended a gathering of more than two people in Mill Road, Wellingborough, on April 3. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Kyle Fallow, 33, of Carltonwood Close, Corby. Used gym equipment in the Bodyshapers Gym, Kettering, on January 8 when gyms were closed by Covid regulations. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Svetlana Fjodorova, 36, of Bath Road, Kettering. Refused to wear a face covering on February 5 in Newlands Centre, Kettering. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Edward Fletcher, 20, of Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Participated in a gathering of more than two people at Newtown Road, Little Irchester, on January 24. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Rafal Krajewski, 42, of Edmund Street, Kettering. Participated in a gathering of more than two people in Bath Lane, Kettering, on March 12. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Josh Seymour, 23, of Culross Walk, Corby. Participated in a gathering of more than two people in Sharman Drive, Corby on March 6. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

James Telfer, 29, of Gunnell Road, Corby. Participated in a gathering of more than two people in Sharman Drive, Corby on March 6. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.

Jace Tordimah, 18, of Scotland Street, Kettering. Failed to comply with a prohibition notice issued by a police constable on March 3. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £816.

Dominic Watts, 27, of Burford Road, Carterton, Oxfordshire. Refused to wear a face covering in Jamie's Butchers, Gold Street, Kettering. Fined, and ordered to pay costs and fees totalling £574.