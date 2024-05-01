4 . Abraham Ogunpolu

The 19-year-old was sent to a young offenders institution after police found 45 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his bedroom during a raid in January. Ogunpolu also had nearly £2,000 in cash stashed in a suitcase and a pair of Christian Dior trainers that retail for £980.Officers seized a mobile phone which revealed messages linked to a drug line.Ogunpolu faced to charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and sentenced to 32 months in custody. Photo: Northamptonshire Police