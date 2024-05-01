These are the faces of 18 criminals now behind bars whose stories we brought you during April 2024. They include men who abused partners, thieves who terrified their victims, drug dealers, child sex offenders and serial shoplifters from Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough…
1. Lewis Bland
Bland was jailed for 30 months for an assault on his former partner which left her with “genuine fear for her life”. The 34-year-old from Brackley attacked the woman in the early hours of September 11, 2023. Bland was found not guilty of attempted murder but convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to 30 months in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Paula McKenna
Serial shoplifter McKenna admitted 19 charges relating to thefts across Rushden Lakes, Corby, Uppingham and Market Harborough which began just a week after her previous court appearance in March 2024. The 35-year-old of Plumpton Court, Corby, was already the subject of a SIXTH suspended jail sentence for a shoplifting spree in August 2023. She was sentenced to a total of 50 weeks in prison and ordered her to pay £3,472,73 in compensation to shops and the man she assaulted. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Joseph Delaney
Delaney was sentenced to four years, nine months after admitting threatening victims with a screwdriver during an attempted robbery in Northampton.According to Northamptoshire Police, the 43-year-old, of Lennox Walk, knocked on a door at about 10pm claiming his mother had suffered a heart attack — then smashed his way in when the occupants refused entry before demanding they hand over money. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Abraham Ogunpolu
The 19-year-old was sent to a young offenders institution after police found 45 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his bedroom during a raid in January. Ogunpolu also had nearly £2,000 in cash stashed in a suitcase and a pair of Christian Dior trainers that retail for £980.Officers seized a mobile phone which revealed messages linked to a drug line.Ogunpolu faced to charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and sentenced to 32 months in custody. Photo: Northamptonshire Police