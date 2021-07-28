While our county was drenched in sunshine one minute, then soaked with rain the next this afternoon (Wednesday, July 28) , a strange weather phenomenon hit Earls Barton.

The hailstones, estimated at the size of Maltesers,came down on the village during the past half-hour.

This video was filmed by our reporter who watched the hail batter his garden.

File picture: Getty Images

It's not yet known if any damage was caused to any property but last week similar hail wrote off cars in Kibworth Beauchamp.