Wellingborough residents have until 7pm this Wednesday (March 8) to submit requests to speak at an emergency ‘extraordinary’ town council meeting triggered by protests after controversial clearance work of lime trees in The Walks, London Road.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jonathan Ekins, who is chairman of Wellingborough Town Council, has called the meeting to discuss the felling of the much-loved historic trees to make way for a road interchange.

On Friday a pause was brokered between bosses at developers Vistry and North Northants Council – the planning authority that inherited the road building scheme.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jonathan Ekins and the trees that have already been felled

With ‘normal’ town council rules in place, those who are chosen to speak will have a maximum of three minutes, with questions having to be submitted 24 hours in advance.

Cllr Ekins said: “As Wellingborough Town mayor, and due to the present situation and events surrounding the Wellingborough Walks tree felling, I have called a extraordinary full Wellingborough Town Council to take place at Sir Christopher Hatton School on March 9 at 7pm.

“However normal Wellingborough Town Council rules are in place, written public questions to be asked, submitted minimum 24 hours in advance.”

Wellingborough Walks in 2008

Cllr Ekins has emphasised that any requests to speak are at the his discretion, and with each person given of three minutes, the number of speakers may be restricted due to time constraints. Speakers must talk on different topics with no repetition.

Wellingborough Town Council has invited Vistry and North Northants Council to send representatives to the meeting that will take place at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in The Pyghtle.

After apologies for absence and declaration of councillors’ interests written public questions will be heard for 30 minutes.

The agenda gives time for representatives from Vistry to speak about the tree felling to allow for the construction ‘Route 2’ – the link road from the A45 and the eastern relief road to the £1bn Stanton Cross urban extension to Wellingborough.

A North Northamptonshire Council speaker will inform the meeting how approval was given, what has been approved so far, and what further approval is required.

The town council will then consider if any further action is required.