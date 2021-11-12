Extra three years of protection for Corby town centre from yobbish behaviour

There have been repeated ASB incidents in Corby town centre

An order banning people displaying drunken, loutish behaviour from Corby town centre looks set to be extended for a further three years.

A public spaces protection order was granted for the town six years ago following repeated incidents of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and begging.

The order has been in place since December 2015 and in that time, 27 people have been ordered to comply with the conditions of the PSPO and have done so - while another 18 people who have refused to do so have received fixed penalty notices.

The PSPO is effective in the area bounded in red

The order allows police officers, police community support officers and council wardens to tell people to stop drinking. If they fail to stop drinking and to hand over their booze, they commit a criminal offence and will get a fixed penalty notice.

The PSPO also bans people from begging and gives the authorities the power to stop people from partaking in drunken anti-social behaviour.

Police also have the power to take the matter to court and, on summary conviction, a fine can be imposed of £500 for an alcohol prohibition breach, or £1000 for any other breach.

Now North Northamptonshire Council wants to extend the order until November 2024.