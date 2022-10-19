Extinction Rebellion’s climate action tour bus is coming to Kettering this weekend.

The XR climate action tour bus called Change is Now will be visiting Kettering Market Place on Saturday (October 22).

The tour will offer family friendly activities such as arts and crafts and will be hosting conversations on issues facing the climate and cost of living crisis, as well as use of green spaces such as Weekley Hall Woods.

The Boughton Estate protest by Extinction Rebellion earlier this year

The Change Is Now bus tour is part of a nationwide tour working to raise awareness about the climate and ecological crisis, and how it connects to the cost-of-living crisis.

Kettering is one of more than 60 towns and cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that the bus will be visiting.

Save Weekley Hall Wood and the Refill Van will be among those attending.

Dr O Stevenson, spokesman for the Kettering XR Group, said: "As ordinary people, we must do something before it’s too late.”

Another local resident, Olivia, said the only way to stop the destruction of nature is by coming together as a community and added: "Our green spaces are quickly being eaten up by warehouses and new residential areas, and biodiversity is the worst it’s ever been.

"Insect populations have decreased by over 60 per cent in the last two decades.

"We can't let this go on."

One of the bus staff said: “If you are overwhelmed with climate change information and don’t know where to start, this event is for you.

