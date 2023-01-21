Two men accused of spray painting Extinction Rebellion (XR) logos on the windows of a high street bank to raise awareness of climate change have appeared before a court.

Extra security was brought in to Northampton Magistrates Court and everyone entering court room number three was given a second security check ahead of Thursday’s (January 19) hearing. Only one member of the public was allowed in the court room, with the smartly-dressed defendants separated – one standing in the dock and another at the back of the room.

The XR members were charged with criminal damage following the incident at Barclays in Market Place, Kettering, on November 14 last year.

Alan Heath (insert) was one of two XR members who appeared at court yesterday to face criminal damage charges

Windows were daubed with chalk paint XR logos and posters were pasted on, with the aim of warning members of the public about Barclays’ investment in fossil fuels.

Police tape was also pinned across the doorway of the branch.

Five or six people were seen on CCTV at the branch and the defendants were later identified and charged with causing the damage. Both were said to be sporting XR logos on their clothing.

Alan David Heath, 59, of Nelson Street, Kettering, and Anthony Loukes, 84, of Tithe Barn Road, Welingborough, pleaded not guilty to one count each of criminal damage before District Judge Amar Mehta. The duo will appear before the same court for a summary trial before magistrates on July 2.

