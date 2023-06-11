Extinction Rebellion activists have Kettering Barclays Bank criminal damage charges dropped

Two climate activists have had charges against them dropped after Kettering’s Barclays Bank was daubed with green paint and posters.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) campaigners Dr Alan Heath and Anthony Loukes had been due to face charges of criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 9).

The pair were arrested on November 14 following the visual protest that saw XR logos daubed on the bank’s windows in biofriendly chalk paint and flour-based glue to attach posters on the facade.

Dr Alan Heath (inset) with the daubed Barclays Bank

But they were informed that the case had been discontinued and that any bail conditions imposed in relation to them would ‘cease to apply’.

A letter sent to Dr Heath’s solicitor said: “The decision to discontinue these charges has been taken because there is not enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”

The decision had been taken on the ‘evidence, information and material’ provided to the Crown Prosecution Service but the pair have been warned that if more significant evidence, information or material is provided or discovered the decision to discontinue may be ‘reconsidered’.

Posters and powder paint were daubed on the outside of Barclays Bank in Kettering

Dr Heath, a health research scientist from Kettering, said: “I am relieved to some degree, but I am disappointed that I won't now have an opportunity to challenge Barclays on the matter in court.

"I was surprised that the case was still going ahead. We were within our rights to protest under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"We had lawful excuse as any so called damage caused was only trivial. Barclays did not produce any evidence of the damage they say we caused - presumably because the costs were next to nothing and took no time to remove the biofriendly chalk paint and flour based glue.”

He added: “I have marched, petitioned and lobbied in every way I can imagine for the last two decades to stop the ecocide of this planet, it’s habitats and it’s inhabitants. I’ve campaigned peacefully but nothing has been achieved on a major scale without civil disobedience.

Barclays Bank, Kettering

"This seems to be the only thing left to do. Leading scientists tell that were now in an ecological crisis and climate breakdown and must act now with much greater urgency and radicalism.”