External review of North Northamptonshire Council recommends urgent 'focus' to deliver priorities

A comprehensive external review of North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) performance has highlighted the significant progress that has been made by the authority – but has warned there must be ‘urgent and significant’ prioritisation.

The Corporate Peer Challenge (CPC) carried out by the Local Government Association (LGA) noted that ‘so much has been achieved by North Northamptonshire Council since vesting day and this needs to be celebrated’.

But the report also makes recommendations to the NNC leadership team – elected executive members and employed officers – to make further urgent progress.

The LGA said: “There is an urgent and significant need for prioritisation and detailed plans to sit behind the council’s vision and strategies, to ensure that they can deliver and staff remain engaged and positive.

“Currently there is a risk that everything is a priority, which is slowing overall progress, and in reality means that nothing is a priority.”

The peer challenge involved a team of senior local government councillors and officers undertaking a comprehensive review of key finance, performance and governance information and then spending four days at North Northamptonshire Council to provide robust, strategic, and credible challenge and support.

During the review the team gathered evidence, information and views from more than 40 meetings, in addition to further research and reading and spoke to more than 115 people including a range of council staff together with members and external stakeholders.

The report, to be discussed at the authority’s full council next week, has heaped effusive praise on the remaining workforce saying that NNC is ‘blessed with amazing staff who are extremely committed to each other, the place and the council’.

CPC members noted the council, under NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers and chief executive Adele Wylie, is now starting to ‘focus upon its desire to take forward its strong role of place leadership’ using the council’s ‘BIG50’ reflecting NNC’s ambition.

NNC’s BIG50 sets out NNC’s vision as to ‘the place that North Northamptonshire can be in 2050’, working in collaboration with partners in the area.

The report says: “The North Northamptonshire Vision now needs further refinement and wider ownership. Thus far the council has also invested significant work in instigating the kind of partnership and collaboration which will make this ambition more achievable. The passion and commitment of all staff to drive and deliver such work is palpable and will be a key ingredient of any future success.

“There is clear evidence of impactful individual decisions however now is the time to clearly link and anchor these to the strategic plans that sit behind them. It will be important to avoid risk of confusion between the Corporate Plan, BIG50 and One Council (NNC initiatives). As a result the next phase for North Northamptonshire Council requires a clearly articulated narrative which provides a 'golden thread' to run through all of these various plans.”

It adds: “Without greater focus on prioritisation everything will continue to be a priority which will undermine delivery and impact for staff and residents.”

The LGA has said there would be ‘some significant value’ to provide a ‘clear space for the voice of residents’ to be involved using surveys.

Partnership working, particularly through the BIG50 initiative was also commended, stating: “North Northamptonshire Council is considered by partners to be open minded and positive about transformation opportunities, and the workforce is hungry to be a part of this.”

Strategic direction through the Corporate Plan was praised and it was acknowledged that the authority had strong leadership in place.

The report also published seven recommendations for continued development including further work to strengthen the council’s prioritisation and planning and further enhance financial planning and ownership.

Recommendations also included implementing measures to embed a council-wide culture of being outward looking, while sharpening the council’s focus on workforce and organisational development.

Cllr Smithers, NNC leader, said: “Ensuring that we deliver excellent services and creating the best opportunities for every resident in North Northamptonshire are our top priorities for the council.

“We have worked really hard since the council was created three years ago to build high quality, efficient and effective services for residents. Although it is very encouraging to see external recognition of the progress the council is making, we accept that there is always more to do, improvements we can make and more we can aspire for.

“We are at a pivotal and exciting point in our journey as a young council. We have recently launched our BIG50 Vision with our partners, and we are moving at pace with a number of ambitious projects.

“This felt like the right time to request a peer challenge which in our sector is conducted by the Local Government Association so that we can reflect on what we have achieved and get recommendations from leaders in our sector on how we can drive even better outcomes for North Northamptonshire.

“I welcome this opportunity for us to reflect on our progress and strive towards excellence. I would like to thank all of those involved as we work towards a better North Northamptonshire for everyone.”

Work has already begun to produce an action plan to address the recommendations and the Corporate Peer Challenge team will revisit the Council to discuss progress in summer 2025.

BIG 50’s proposed vision for the best life in North Northamptonshire in 2050 is been based around three, initial, key priorities:

Proud place – A place with clear goals and a plan of how to get there, where people feel inspired and safe.

Prosperous place – A place full of thriving businesses and a skilled population who can achieve their ambitions.

Proactive place – A place which understands the issues its people face and how to address them early, so everyone can live the best life.

To read the full report, that will be discussed at NNC’s full council meeting on Thursday (December 5) click here.