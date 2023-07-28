A disused chapel in Raunds’ London Road is hoping to find a new lease of life, as the town council has asked for expressions of interest in taking it over.

The cemetery chapel is close to Warth Park and the A45, and rests on a well-used public open space.

A spokesperson from Raunds Town Council said: “The chapel stands within the cemetery grounds, and it is currently disused and in a state of disrepair.

The chapel in Raunds' London Road cemetery

"The Town Council are keen to bring the building back into use and see it restored to a well-preserved condition.”

Though it may not be a big-time real estate investment, the cemetery has been used for burials since 1917, and the chapel has become a historical asset of Raunds over the decades.

The council would prefer it to be used in a way that is associated with burial services, with a community benefit, or for storage on a short or long-term lease.

Expressions must be “appropriate for a former chapel building in an active cemetery”, and not interfere with use of the cemetery as a burial ground.

People should provide their contact details as well as the proposed use for the building, and any relevant experience in operating a facility under such use.

Expressions of interest will be received until by 5pm, on October 3.