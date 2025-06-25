Expressions of interest sought to take on the running of Raunds Library

North Northamptonshire Council are seeking a new partner for Raunds Community Managed Library to take on the building and operate the public library as part of the council’s community managed libraries programme.

Raunds Community Library Trust continue to run the library successfully but do not currently hold the lease for the building and the council is now looking for a partner who can take over all elements, including the lease.

The new partner will help ensure the best possible service for the local community going forward and the offer would be under an agreed service level agreement.

The offer is as follows:

Raunds Library

North Northamptonshire Council will provide and maintain:

- Access to the library management system in order to run a public library lending system as part of the countywide library offer, enabling customers to borrow and return library stock at any county library

- Public access computer providing internet access via the People’s Network

- Self-service library kiosk

- Book stock on the day of transfer and an ongoing supply of new stock, which remains the property of the Council

- Training and ongoing support for volunteers and or staff running the community managed library through a team of community managed library co-ordinators

The community managed library will need to satisfy the council that they can:

- Cover all building and associated costs including leasing or purchase of the library premises or provide suitable alternative premises

- Provide sufficient staffing and or volunteers to provide at least 12 opening hours a week for the public library

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for communities, said: “Raunds Library has been operating successfully as a community managed library for the last few years, and we are looking to build on this success with a partner to take on the building and run the library.

“I would encourage anyone interested to submit their expression of interest and we hope that this unique opportunity will spark interest and enable the local community to continue to benefit from a dedicated library service in Raunds.”

Anyone interested in exploring the offer further is asked to submit an expression of interest by email to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, July 11, 2025