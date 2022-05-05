Explore new Kettering community facility at open day this weekend

The community centre is holding an open day

A new community facility in Kettering is holding an open day this weekend as it moves one step closer to completion.

People will be able to explore Maplefields Community Centre, located in the former hall of the Maplefields School site in Britannia Road, at the event between 10am and 2pm on Saturday (May 7) where committee members will be on hand to answer any questions.

It comes after more than eight years of persistence by the Maplefields Committee, led by Lesley Thurland, and the project is progressing after the beginning of an adjacent housing development by developer Chris Wardrop.

In time the development will allow the hall to be connected to utilities so it can be heated, powered and watered to allow public use.

The hall will require refurbishment with help already coming from local businesses Howdens and Stanair, who have supported the committee with a new kitchen and security shutters.

The community centre is also seeking help from anyone that would be able to give even a few hours a month to join the committee and help the project to move forward.

It will be for the benefit of residents of All Saints and Brambleside wards, with several community groups expressing an interest in using the hall once it is ready to open.

Lesley Thurland, chair of Maplefields Community Centre, said: “The community centre is the result of a lot of hard work by people who haven't given up.

"We have had highs and lows but are so excited the project is moving forward.”