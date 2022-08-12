Exclusive first glimpse inside Kettering's £4.5m heritage hub

Dogged by delays due to Covid and supply issues, and nearly a year behind schedule, Kettering’s £4.5m upgraded library and art gallery will be handed over to North Northants Council in just over a month.
The Covid pandemic fuelled price hikes for building materials and has resulted in more money being pumped into the newly renamed Cornerstone, previously the GLaM.
Part-funded with a £3m grant from the government’s Get Building Fund, the refurbishment was made possible after a successful bid through the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.
Kerry Purnell, senior officer responsible for Cornerstone, said: “It’s exciting – its nice to see it close to completion."
A phased opening will start with the library, with a cafe, meeting rooms, staff areas and community spaces to follow. The gallery art collection will be returned from storage with the first exhibition scheduled for early January.
A tendering process for the cafe begins soon.