Exclusive first glimpse inside Kettering's £4.5m heritage hub

Dogged by delays due to Covid and supply issues, and nearly a year behind schedule, Kettering’s £4.5m upgraded library and art gallery will be handed over to North Northants Council in just over a month.

The Covid pandemic fuelled price hikes for building materials and has resulted in more money being pumped into the newly renamed Cornerstone, previously the GLaM.

Part-funded with a £3m grant from the government’s Get Building Fund, the refurbishment was made possible after a successful bid through the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

Kerry Purnell, senior officer responsible for Cornerstone, said: “It’s exciting – its nice to see it close to completion."

A phased opening will start with the library, with a cafe, meeting rooms, staff areas and community spaces to follow. The gallery art collection will be returned from storage with the first exhibition scheduled for early January.

A tendering process for the cafe begins soon.

1. Cornerstone Kettering - library and gallery extension L-r Kerry Purnell ( Senior Officer responsible for Cornerstone) and David Goodman (site supervisor for GF Tomlinson builders) Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2. Cornerstone Kettering - library and gallery extension Finishing touches on the brickwork Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3. Cornerstone Kettering - library and gallery extension Decking for the cafe balcony is laid - customers will be able to look over the Manor House Gardens Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4. Cornerstone Kettering - library and gallery extension Cornerstone - the ramps up to the cafe level will provide level access (the cafe on the left and the community space on the right) Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales