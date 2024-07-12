'Exciting opportunity' for Rothwell as vision for new sports and leisure facility unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club could soon have a home of its own as part of a vision to build a new sports and leisure facility in Rothwell.

Flat land to the east of the town has been earmarked for football pitches which would become the ground of FC Aztec, which coaches more than 400 local youngsters.

It’s been hailed as an ‘exciting opportunity’ for the town and could also include a hard surface for running and cycling, an adopted spinney that could house a ‘trim trail’ and another outdoor gym as part of ‘endless opportunities’ for the site.

Simon Burgess, chairman of FC Aztec, said: “FC Aztec was established in 1977 and for the past few years we’ve been looking for our own ground. These are exciting times for our club and as we approach our 50th birthday it is with great pride that we could now have somewhere our girls and boys can call home.

Players and members of FC Aztec with town council clerk Jo Garner, town mayor Cllr Ash Davies and deputy mayor Cllr Ian Jelley.

“This new facility will enable us to continue providing football for children of our surrounding communities from the ages of four to 16 and beyond.

“This is a great opportunity for the development of both our town and FC Aztec and we’d like to thank all that have been involved with this project to date.”

The groundbreaking development has been announced today by Rothwell Town Council, who have worked in partnership with house-builders Persimmon Homes.

The council says it marks a ‘significant milestone’ in their commitment to enhancing the community’s wellbeing and that Persimmon recognise that significant house-building must be mitigated.

Mayor of Rothwell Cllr Ash Davies said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Rothwell. A big thank you to everyone that has helped to make it happen.”

As well as housing sports it is hoped that the facility will become a hub for social interaction and community engagement through the development of a clubhouse.

More information will be available at the consultation of the council’s neighbourhood plan that is being held on the ground floor of the Market House from Monday, July 15, to Thursday, July 18, which residents are being urged to go along to.

Cllr Cedwien Brown, who sits on Rothwell Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I'm truly delighted at the prospect of the new sports and leisure facility for Rothwell. It's just what we need for the town as it continues to grow.

"Access to sports facilities is so important for all of us at any age to keep healthy, not just in body, but also for our mental health too.

"This new sports and leisure area will grow to become a wonderful place to meet and socialise, get active and to meet new people from Rothwell and the surrounding area.”