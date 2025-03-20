Excavator stolen from Corby roadworks - police appeal for information

Police investigating the theft of plant machinery in Corby are appealing for information after an excavator is believed to have been towed away towards the A1.

The Kubota u27 excavator machine with breaker was stolen overnight from Saturday, March 15, to Sunday, March 16, from within roadworks in Gretton Road, close to Kestrel Road

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The stolen machine has the fleet number NO759 on the cab and has Datatag Cesar triangle markings of 20BB7S.

“Officers investigating the theft are appealing for anyone who has information, including any relevant CCTV or dash-cam, sightings of people near the machine during the relevant time, or who saw it being loaded onto a vehicle, to get in touch.”

The machine, identical to the one shown was stolen from within a section of Corby roadworks /Northants Police

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle carrying or towing any similar machine, in the same colours being towed towards the A1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Quote reference number 25000153615.