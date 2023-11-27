Ex WAAF care home resident celebrates her 104th birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elsie Miles, the ‘Pearly Queen’ of Elm Bank was born on 21st November 1919 in London, within the sound of the Bow Bells making her a true cockney!
At the age of 4 Elsie and her family left London to make their home in Bournemouth. In her twenties Elsie joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and took great pride in welcoming and mentoring girls as they became part of this vital part of the Royal Airforce’s war effort. She’s always been an active lady who loved running with others in her younger years with her sporting passion being football, Elsie remains an avid supporter of AFC Bournemouth today.
In 1944, Elsie married the love her life; Arch who was one of the first prisoners of war to be repatriated by the British Red Cross following his time in North Africa. After many happy years together Arch sadly passed away in 1992, due to complications arising from his original wounds.
Elsie and Arch’s son John, wife Maureen, Granddaughter, son in law, and two of the Greatgrandchildren joined her on her big day for a special Birthday Tea. Elsie has two Grandchildren and four Greatgrandchildren of whom she is very proud.
Loving the simple things in life, after having her hair done and getting ready for the party, Elsie requested a plain Victoria Sponge cake from Senior Head Chef Sharntelle as she’s never liked cream and all the extras that usually decorate birthday cakes!
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester’s Elm Bank care home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable women as she reaches this amazing milestone. Elsie is such a beautiful lady who brightens our home on a daily basis.”
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.