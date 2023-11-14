Ex-police officer picked for Northamptonshire Chief Fire Officer role but fire union says appointment ‘dangerous’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former deputy chief police constable has been announced as the preferred candidate for the role of Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire.

Nikki Watson, a former Deputy Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, was chosen by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment is subject to the outcome of a Police, Fire and Crime Panel confirmation hearing that will take place in December 2023.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Mold (Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner) and Nikki Watson new Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire

Mr Mold faced anger from firefighters and questions from the fire scrutiny panel following his previous interim appointment of close friend Nicci Marzec.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold said: “Nikki’s commitment to public service shone out, and the interviewers were extremely impressed by her enthusiasm for leading Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and making a difference to the people of this county.

“I am confident that Nikki has the skills and qualities to take our service into the future and that her passion for public safety matches the dedication shown by our own firefighters and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has achieved so much over the last few years, and I am genuinely excited by the fact that Nikki will be a great fit with the existing chief officer team and together, they will consolidate and build on the improvements that have already been made.”

Ms Watson, who recently retired following a 36-year career in policing, was the chairman of the Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum for five years, where she led on ‘multi-agency collaboration and emergency preparedness’. She has been described as a ‘skilled civil contingencies gold commander’.

She said: “Throughout my career I have worked hard to make a difference to people and communities, and I am committed to doing my best for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and for the county as a whole.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, my colleagues and our local communities, and supporting the firefighters and staff, who are so passionate about the work they do, for the people of Northamptonshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment is now subject to the outcome of a Police, Fire and Crime Panel confirmation hearing that will take place in December 2023.

Responding to her appointment the Fire Brigades Union Adam Taylor, executive council member for the East Midlands said: “Once again, PFCC Stephen Mold appears intent on appointing a chief fire officer who doesn’t have the necessary experience.

“We need our chief fire officer to have practical experience of keeping firefighters and the public safe when responding to fires, floods and other callouts.

“The fire service is entirely separate from the police force and must not treated as an afterthought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In July, Mold appointed an interim chief fire officer with no operational experience, who was forced to resign after two weeks. Firefighters and the public are already furious that he has been able to act with impunity. This is more than insulting – it is dangerous.