Ex-Kettering bank branch changes included in list of latest planning applications

The former NatWest bank, High Street, Kettering

Changes to the exterior of a former bank branch in Kettering are included in the latest list of planning applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 25/00897/FUL: Remove all external manifestation/artwork/branding/signage. Remove ATM and Night Safe; make good and infill with materials to match the facade at 16 High Street, Kettering, NN16 8SZ (former NatWest Bank branch).

A B 25/01198/LBC: Replacement septic tank in garden at No. 34 Church Street and new combine foul and surface water drain run to rear of properties 31-34 Church Street at 34 Church Street, Wadenhoe, PE8 5ST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B 25/01162/LBC: Amendment to internal door opening between dining room and kitchen areas at Shotley Cottage, Shotley, Harringworth, NN17 3AG

A 25/01192/FUL: Conversion of existing five-bedroom dwelling to create 5 no. flats; partial first floor extension and partial raising of the roof of the existing building; addition of terrace and the demolition of existing garage at 2 Harborough Road, Rushden, NN10 0LT

A 25/00918/FUL: Two storey building containing 2 no. two bedroom flats with access from Mansfield Close at 54A Station Road, Desborough, NN14 2RS

A 25/01007/HFUL: Replacement windows to front (south), rear (north) and side (east) of property and replacement doors at rear at 4 Church Close, Station Road, Rushton, NN14 1RL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B 25/01373/LBC: Alterations to existing first floor bathroom within No. 61 Main Street: Removal of 1970s timber stud partitions to incorporate WC into bathroom; constructing new stud partition to corridor; and replacement of existing bathroom suite at St Peters Cottage, 57-61 Main Street, Aldwincle, NN14 3EL

A C 25/01197/HFUL: Replacement septic tank in garden at No. 34 Church Street and new combine foul and surface water drain run to rear of properties 31-34 Church Street at 34 Church Street, Wadenhoe, PE8 5ST

B 25/01242/LBC: Installation of one non-illuminated retractable awning above the shopfront on the New Street elevation, fixed within the fascia zone using reversible fixings. No alterations to the historic stonework or joinery at The Post Office, 5 New Street, Oundle, PE8 4EA

C NW/25/00419/FUL: 2 no. self-build plots to comprise 1 no. dormer bungalow and 1 no. 2 storey detached dwelling, with associated double garages, driveway and drainage, accessed via existing private drive off Easton Way at land to the East of Easton Way, Grendon NN7 1JQ

P NW/25/00446/FUL: New 2 no. Bedroom dwelling on land to the side of 23 Chaucer Road, Wellingborough at 23 Chaucer Road Wellingborough NN8 3NL