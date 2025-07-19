Ex-cop Mike cheered on as he completes 15 hour two minute spinathon in memory of Northants Police colleague

A recently-retired police officer has been cheered over the finishing line after a monumental 15 hour two minute indoor bike ride at Anytime Fitness in Kettering.

Mike Jones took on the personal challenge in memory of his friend and colleague, PC 1502 Jack Watts, who tragically passed away in May 2025, leaving behind his wife Charlotte and baby son Hudson.

The 15 hour two minute duration of the cycle ride was in recognition of Jack’s collar number – 1502.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, July 16 and finishing at 15.02pm on Thursday, July 17, the solo endurance challenge has raised £1,222 for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a UK charity dedicated to supporting families of police officers and staff who have died in the line of duty.

Mike Jones with Charlotte Watts and son Hudson at the spinathon in Kettering's Anytime Fitness/Michael Jones

Mike said: “It was a tough 15.02 hours, but the support from friends and family was incredible. At different times throughout the night and day, people were popping to ride with me or just to bring snacks and coffee. The support was overwhelming and kept me going through the more challenging times.

“The most incredible moment was when Charlotte Watts and Hudson, with her best friend Katie Horn, arrived in the last hour to cheer me on to the finish line.

"By the time 15:02 came round there was quite a crowd to cheer me on - which meant the world to me.

"The donations were pouring in during the ride - which was a massive incentive to keep going through the more challenging times.”

Mike Jones completed the 15 hour two minute marathon in memory of his colleague /Michael Jones

Mike will take part in the Police Unity cycle tour in August to raise even more money.

He added: “Thank you to Steve and his team at Anytime Fitness, Kettering for hosting the event.”

To donate to the cause go to Mike’s Justgiving page by clicking here.