Rushden Lakes is again demonstrating its commitment to becoming greener with its ‘Let’s Go Green’ event this weekend.

Visitors to the shopping centre, which is set within 200 acres of protected Nene Wetlands reserve, will be able to get hands-on with local sustainability initiatives, including freebies, smoothie bikes and the chance to meet Wildestra between 11am and 4pm on Saturday (October 22).

All visitors are invited to Central Boulevard where they can enjoy the free green activities.

Rushden Lakes is holding its Let's Go Green event on Saturday

Hosted in partnership with Brightwayz, who have been working with Rushden Lakes on an award-winning travel plan, the event focuses on ways to make greener choices.

And anyone who has walked, wheeled, cycled, scooted or travelled there by public transport will receive a token to use at Magazine Heaven or Patisserie Valerie for a free hot or cold drink (terms and conditions apply).

Other highlights include free bike servicing and repairs and free bike safety checks.

SATCoL partner with Reuse2Repurpose, who are the largest charity-owned textiles collector in the UK, who reuse and recycle donated items sustainably and ethically.

Event-goers will also get the opportunity to snap a photo with nature-inspired roaming character Wildestra who will be handing out free wildflower seeds.

Wellingborough refill shop Food for Thought will be encouraging everyone to ditch the single-use packaging and energetic shoppers can use their own pedal power to blend their own smoothie.

All this falls in line with Rushden Lakes’ and its owner The Crown Estate’s commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero by 2030.

Here is what you can expect on the day:

Brightwayz will be at the event

Brightwayz – Meet Alison Holland from Brightwayz and learn more about how she is working with Rushden Lakes to improve green travel choices for visitors and staff

The Wildlife Trust BCN – Meet the team and learn about the work they do to protect the local environment, as well as drop-in craft activities for children at the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre

Food for Thought – Learn about the local refill shop and see them demonstrate how it works

Paradise Island Adventure Golf - ‘Guess how many balls’ competition for your chance to win a round of golf for four people

Meet Wildestra – snap a photo with her and receive flower seeds

Free Bike Repairs – Bring along your bike for a free service and basic repairs by a qualified cycle mechanic

Decathlon – Lengthen the life of your bike with a free bike check up (from October 24 until October 30 between 9am to 3.30pm the team at Decathlon are offering free bike safety checks)

AJ Cycles – Free water bottle with any purchase made over £40 on the day, voucher for bike repairs and discounts to use at a later date

Pedal powered smoothies – Cycle as fast as you can to power a blender and take away a free smoothie

SpecSort – Rotarians meet regularly to sort, clean and grade redundant and unwanted spectacles which are then given to needy recipients in Africa. If you have any old pairs lying around take them along

SATCoL (Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd) - Bring along your unwanted clothing to donate

Simple Chics Upholstery Furnishings – Meet the team at this family-run business