Everything you need to know about Kettering Pride as Yards prepares for Saturday party

Kettering residents have been invited to celebrate a special Pride event at The Yards with a day-long party on Saturday (July 19).

From midday to 6pm, Kettering Pride 2025 will feature live music, street food, games and activities and a karaoke session.

Organisers include Tresham College students and teachers, North Northants Council’s LGBT forum, as well as the businesses at the Yards.

Cllr Ben Jameson, mayor of Kettering, will be supporting the event he says recognises people in the community who have had to fight to be accepted.

Kettering Pride takes place at The Yards a week after Northampton Pride/National World

He said: “As a straight, cisgender man, Pride isn’t something that’s ever had to be for me - and that’s exactly why it matters. Not everyone has grown up in a world that made space for who they are or who they love. Pride gives that space.

“It might not feel like your event, and that’s okay. Not everything has to be. But it is an important part of recognising the people in our community who’ve had to fight harder than they should to simply be accepted.

“Prejudice still exists. Pride is a way for people to say: ‘This is who I am - and I deserve to be seen.’ And I fully support that.”

A number of Green Party town councillors are also supporting the running of the event.

Kettering Pride at The Yards/The Yards

Cllr Lux Williams, deputy leader of Kettering Town Council, said: “Pride is absolutely vital to bring the community together, and allows people to find new friends, support and people like them when it feels like they’re alone. I’m so proud to have an event like this back in Kettering.”

Owners of Kitsch Mitch – one of the Yards boutiques – will be joining in the celebration.

Mitch and Mark from Kitsch Mitch said: “We are so thrilled that Kettering is holding a Pride event. The LGBT community is a big part of the beating heart of Kitsch Mitch. It’s so important to us that everyone feels safe to authentically express who they are and we will continue as always to help them on whatever journey they are on.

“Self expression is so important and we love to see people find their own ways of being. The Pride event is the perfect way to spread love, unity and acceptance, whoever you are, inclusive of the entire Kettering community.”

There will be an after party 6pm until late.

The event will take place the same day as the Summer Saturdays event in Kettering Market Place and the Jerk and Rum festival at Meadow Road Park.

There will also be other pride events at other venues around the town over this weekend, including an 80s-themed quiz at the Cordwainer pub in Bath Road on Friday (July 18) and a drag bottomless brunch at The Peacock pub in Lower Street on Sunday (July 20).

Aaron, chairman of Northants LGBTQ Forum, added: “Pride events, no matter their shape or size, are more important than ever right now.

"The community in Kettering, and our allies, have been asking for a Pride event to return for some time. Given the turbulent times we face I'm proud to say we're bringing an event of unity, love, and acceptance to Kettering once more.”

To get involved in this event or future Pride events, contact the local LGBT Forum: https://www.lgbtforum.co.uk/about-us/contact-us