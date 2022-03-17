Everyone invited to join Platinum Jubilee big picnic lunch at Wicksteed Park

Residents in north Northamptonshire have been invited to a huge picnic at WIcksteed Park to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

An open invitation has been extended to families and community groups to join the celebrations which will take place on Sunday, June 5, at the park in Kettering.

Organisers North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will host a ‘Big Picnic Lunch’ event at the much-loved attraction to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIcksteed Park - library picture

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Our teams are working hard on plans for our ‘Big Picnic Lunch’ at Wicksteed Park and we’ll be making more announcements in the coming weeks and months. It certainly will be an event not to be missed and a great opportunity for families and friends to come together to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Wicksteed Park for their support.”

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, events will take places across the Commonwealth as well as closer to home across the four-day weekend, with a pageant due to take place in Northampton and beacon lighting ceremonies in towns and parishes across the county.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, added: “We really hope that you will be able to join us and the team at Wicksteed Park for this great event. But it’s not just about our ‘Big Picnic Lunch’ - there will be events taking place across north Northamptonshire throughout the weekend.”

Wicksteed Park will host the Big Picnic

The Big Lunch is an annual event which encourages communities to come together. This year’s will be the official community celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone wanting to hold an event within the public highway, such as a street party or fair, for which it will be necessary for the road to be closed for the safety of visitors and the travelling public, needs to apply for an event closure. People can still apply for a temporary road closure by contacting NNC by clicking here - the deadline is 11:59pm on April 18.

The Big Lunch is a UK-wide initiative bringing communities together since 2009. It is hoped that residents will hold street parties and gatherings to join in the bank holiday celebrations.

On Friday, June 3, residents of Corby Old Village will host the historic Corby Pole Fair - held once every 20 years.For more information about the Platinum Jubilee in North Northants, visit www.northnorthants.gov.uk/Jubilee