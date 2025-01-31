'Every little helps' as £3,800 raised by Wellingborough Tesco for local Guide Dogs charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A year-long effort to raise money for the Wellingborough and Rushden branch of the Guide Dogs has resulted in £3,800 raised for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guide Dogs was chosen by the Wellingborough store to serve as its chosen charity for 2024, and in a presentation this month the charity was handed a cheque to help continue its vital work.

The store raised funds by having a year-long book sale where staff and customers donate books which are displayed by the checkouts, for all to purchase for £1 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bev Odell, a volunteer fundraiser at the charity, is keen to carry on the momentum into 2025 with more book sales to raise money.

Tesco Presented a cheque to Wellingborough and Rushden Guide Dogs for £3800 after a year-long fundraising campaign

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing, we’re amazed by the amount raised.

“Coining their phrase, every little helps. All the money goes towards breeding the dogs, to then going onto their puppy raisers, and then to ‘big school’ to do training to help people with sight loss.

“It’s just massive, we’ve got lots of branches all over the country that do all of this fundraising and it pays for the training to help people with sight loss have a better life. It all adds up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guide Dogs has a presence all over Wellingborough and Rushden, making appearances at the likes of Party in the Park, Rushden’s Bark in the Park, and other local events.

A spokesman for Wellingborough and Rushden Guide Dogs added: “We cannot thank Tesco, their staff and their customers enough for their generous donation, what an amazing start to our 2025 fundraising campaign.

“We have events throughout the year to raise money for The Guide Dogs, together we can open up a world of opportunity for people with sight loss.”

The charity is always on the look-out for new people to bring with them new ideas, with the group’s next meeting taking place at Tesco Wellingborough in Turnells Mill Lane on Saturday, February 15 at 10.30am.

More information can be found by contacting [email protected].