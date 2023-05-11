As Eurovision fever grips the nation, a Wellingborough care home has got into the song contest spirit.

Park House Care Home is embracing all that Eurovision offers with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances, taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Resident, Peggy Batchelor, 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets.

Park House Care Home in Wellingborough is embracing the Eurovision spirit

"We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

People who are a little shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points.

Steve Gardner of Four Seasons Health Care Group said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own.

"We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along.

Resident Jean Segar, 91, will be cheering on The UK's Mae Muller

"Douze points all round!”

Eurovision is an annual song contest that brings together countries in Europe, with each putting forward a pop song for around the world to vote for their favourite. Past acts who have graced the contest include ABBA, Celine Dion and Sam Ryder, who finished second in the 2022 competition.

This year, it will be broadcast on Saturday, May 13.