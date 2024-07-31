Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of just two remaining airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world will make an appearance in the county after recently taking to the skies following repairs.

A total of 7,377 were built but just two remain operational, and one of those Avro Lancasters will soon soar over the skies of Northamptonshire as part of a local transport show.

A Facebook post from the Earls Barton Transport Show said: “We have been allocated a flypast of the iconic Lancaster bomber on Sunday, August 25.

“This is the only flying example of this plane left in Europe and we are extremely grateful to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for this allocation.”

The fly-past, while subject to weather and aircraft serviceability, will give onlookers the opportunity to gaze at the last airworthy Lancaster bomber in Europe, an aircraft which was pivotal for the allied forces during the Second World War.

The lone Lancaster bomber in Europe was built in 1945 and remains one of only two of its type in the world that is airworthy, the other being FM213 currently stationed in Hamilton in Canada’s Ontario. It was intended to be used as part of the British Tiger Force for strategic bombing in the far east, however was no longer needed due to the end of the war. It began its career as a display aircraft in the spring of 1968, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fleet.