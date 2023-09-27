Europe's largest shoe retailer Deichmann opening its new Corby store today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is opening the doors to its new Corby store today (Wednesday).

The retail giant’s 350m2 store is located at Unit 5-6 of Willow Place and has undergone a £350,000 investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store opening will create 15 permanent jobs in the local area, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deichmann's new Corby store is opening its doors today (Wednesday)

Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers with great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50 per cent limited opening offers on selected lines.

The store will celebrate the opening on Saturday (September 30) with in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day, including:

- Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on Saturday, September 30 (up to £25)

- Opening offers on a select range of shoes

- Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways

The Corby store continues to showcase a customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars.

Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celebrity Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.

These come with a price promise, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK

high street or online retailer.

There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.

Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at £5.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.

Deichmann is Europe’s largest shoe retailer, with the brand having stores in 31 countries across the globe.