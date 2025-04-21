Europa Worldwide Group Corby staff celebrate 10 years of 'innovation and service'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a Corby-based logistics company have marked a decade of ‘innovation and service’.

It’s been a decade since Europa Worldwide Group overhauled its operations from the ground up.

Acquired by Andrew Baxter in 2013, its Corby facility based at Midlands Logistics Park off Geddington Road is now home to a team of 140.

Mr Baxter personally devised and launched 11 core values in 2015 to deliver ‘excellence’ to its customers after recognising the need to unify the business.

When he acquired Europa, the company employed just 400 people across nine UK branches and one international site in Hong Kong.

Today, the business has a turnover of £302m, an increase of 400 per cent, and employs more than 1,300 people across 30 sites globally – including Corby.

Tom Jenkins, central services director at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “Europa’s values are at the core of our business and showcase what makes us different. They form our DNA, setting out our culture and the way we act.

"We believe in simple and honest transactions, sticking to our word, and delivering.

“A decade on from when they were launched, we are as committed as ever to the alignment of our values, ensuring everyone understands and owns their part of the journey.

"As a company, it’s important to us to keep our promises by doing what is right, not what is easy, in expectation of setting the pace in the market.

"These factors, along with our strategic commitment to working not just as a team but as a Europa family, and our willingness to take bold steps, help us reach our full potential and stay ahead of the curve."

Not one for ‘corporate fluff’, Europa says its values are ‘robust and authentic’ – values that include ‘We take bold steps that stretch our individual and cumulative potential’ and ‘do what is right, not what is easy’

The company has launched an inclusive digital new starter welcome pack, personalised for every new team member including a mesage from director Andrew Baxter.

Other initiatives include a new ‘HapiHub’ benefits programme in an easy-to-use app.

Clive Reynolds, warehouse area manager in Corby, added: “I recognise my colleagues’ good work to show appreciation and encourage a positive, motivated workplace where efforts are valued and celebrated.

"Recognising the team boosts morale, motivation, and engagement, making people feel valued, encouraging excellence, and strengthening our culture.”