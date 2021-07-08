Euro 2020 picture special: jubilant scenes at Kettering pub as England reach final
What a night!
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:44 am
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:46 am
They couldn't, could they?
England are in their first major final for decades after beating Denmark 2-1 after extra time at Wembley last night (Wednesday).
Harry Kane's rebounded penalty was enough to see Gareth Southgate's men come from behind and win the Euro 2020 semi-final.
And there were jubilant scenes at The Briars pub in Brambleside, Kettering, as fans gathered to watch England get over the line.
Photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the action.
