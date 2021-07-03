Euro 2020 picture special: celebrations at Barton Seagrave pub as England batter Ukraine
What a night for Gareth Southgate's men!
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:23 am
England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 - how good does that sound?
It was a dominant night in Rome for Gareth Southgate's men, who controlled their quarter-final against Ukraine from start to finish in an easy 4-0 win.
And there were jubilant scenes at The Stirrup Cup in Barton Seagrave as football fans gathered to watch it on their screens.
Photographer Alison Bagley was at the Woodland Avenue pub to capture the action.
