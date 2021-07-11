Euro 2020 picture special: agony and ecstasy in Kettering as Italy break England hearts

It had to be penalties.

Twenty-five years after a devastating shootout loss to Germany on home soil in Euro '96, English hearts were broken again on Sunday night in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

The night got off to the perfect start when Luke Shaw opened the scoring early on before Italy took control and equalised in the second half.

England had the early advantage in the penalty shootout when Jordan Pickford made a save before three missed spot-kicks from the Three Lions handed Italy the title.

Photographer Alison Bagley was in Kettering to capture the agony and ecstasy of hundreds of England fans who were watching the final in town.

1. Euro 2020 final Hundreds turned out across Kettering to watch the final Buy photo

2. Euro 2020 final It was head in hands as England suffered another penalty nightmare Buy photo

3. Euro 2020 final It was loud in The Rising Sun Buy photo

4. Euro 2020 final Fans celebrate an England penalty save Buy photo