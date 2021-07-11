Euro 2020 picture special: agony and ecstasy in Kettering as Italy break England hearts
It was a devastating penalty shootout defeat for the Three Lions
It had to be penalties.
Twenty-five years after a devastating shootout loss to Germany on home soil in Euro '96, English hearts were broken again on Sunday night in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.
The night got off to the perfect start when Luke Shaw opened the scoring early on before Italy took control and equalised in the second half.
England had the early advantage in the penalty shootout when Jordan Pickford made a save before three missed spot-kicks from the Three Lions handed Italy the title.
Photographer Alison Bagley was in Kettering to capture the agony and ecstasy of hundreds of England fans who were watching the final in town.