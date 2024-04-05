Estate's community spirit sees Easter eggs delivered to Kettering children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community spirit on Kettering’s Highfield estate saw more than 150 Easter eggs delivered to local children.

A team of seven adults and five children took to the streets on March 30 to deliver 173 goodies to those who may not have got one this year.

Most of the volunteers were dressed as bunnies, except for one who opted to come along as an inflatable pink shark.

Claire Love, one of the organisers said: “It was amazing and such a lovely warm sunny day too, we were so lucky. Lots of happy kids!

"We had music and dancing as we went and it was fabulous, making memories that they will hold forever.”

“The team did such a great job and we had an amazing afternoon. It’s so important to keep the community spirit alive, in the hope our future generations will recreate the magic and help others too.”

Amy Kelsey, who was supporting rabbit number two, said: “I absolutely love getting involved with the community events and bringing some magic to the estate. One of our helpers, Luke, dressed up as a blow up shark and he was so funny.”

And pink shark Luke said: “Being a giant inflatable pink shark for the Easter extravaganza wasn't something I ever thought I would do in life.