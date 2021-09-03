Essential maintenance will temporarily mean no vehicle access to Kettering crematorium

The Warren Hill crematorium, where weddings are also held.

It will be pedestrian access only at Kettering's crematorium next weekend so essential maintenance work can take place.

No vehicles will be able to access the Warren Hill crematorium between midday on Friday (September 10) and midday on Monday (September 13) because work needs to take place on the front gates.

North Northamptonshire Council say that, for health and safety reasons, only pedestrians will be able to access the crematorium across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone wishing to visit on foot will need to use the usual vehicle exit gate as their point of entry.

The gates which require essential maintenance are located at the entrance to the crematorium and the repairs include replacement wheels and repairing the road surface.

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We are conscious that the weekend is a key time for families to visit Warren Hill and are trying to minimise the time when vehicles cannot access the site.

“But this work is much needed, will have long term benefits to the site and mean that families can continue to visit for years to come.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “Our repairs team have worked hard to make sure the impact on visitors is minimal and you can be assured that they will work quickly to mend the gates, install new wheels and repair the road at the entrance.