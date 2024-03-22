Essential maintenance for A14 near Thrapston to start next month and scheduled for completion in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A14 between Junctions 12 and 13 near Thrapston will be subject to closures beginning next month as essential maintenance is carried out in the area.

Work will begin on April 22 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of July, with work consisting of vegetation clearance, drainage clearance, carriageway resurfacing and sign renewal.

A letter sent to Corby MP Tom Pursglove from National Highways’ regional director Andrew Jinks says: “Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday. Some weekend working may be required and will be advised once the programme has been confirmed.

“During these closures, fully signed diversion routes will be in place. All carriageways and slip roads will be open as usual outside of working hours.