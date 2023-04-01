Escape rooms and boutique hotel plan for Kettering and Corby's former police stations and magistrates courts

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to stand in the dock, spend a night in the cells or break out of jail, then you may be in luck.Plans for two redundant criminal justice complexes – one in Kettering, the other in Corby – have been revealed to convert them into boutique hotel and leisure attractions.It is hoped the boost to town centres' footfall will revitalise the areas that have been empty since 2019 when the police stations were combined and moved to a centralised hub at Weekly Woods Justice Centre.Both police stations and magistrates’ courts still have cells, secure on-site parking and boast original features including docks, bars and exercise yards.

CEO of Behind Bars Spas, the consortium behind the plans, Jo Carr, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring this unique luxury leisure hotel escape rooms concept to Corby and Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The locations are perfect and facilities are ideal for our brand of upmarket stay-and-play destination venues. With the cost of living crisis, people are looking for value-for-money, fun experiences and this offers a staycation with a difference.”

Behind Bars Spas is hoping to move into the former court and police stations

Ex-canteens will be refurbished into modern bespoke restaurants with the former magistrates’ courts becoming nightclubs.

Offices will be transformed into en-suite bedrooms, each one named after popular police dramas. Honeymooners can choose the ‘Softly Softly,’ a nod to the 1970s show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Carr said: “With our central location and being within walking distance of mainline stations, we are sure people looking for amazing stag and hen party weekends will love it.”

Cells will be used for hour-long escape room sessions complete with exercise yard to be converted into an outdoor beer garden and hot tub spa zone for added relaxation.

Clubbers can dance the night away in the courtroom

During the day, the former court rooms will be used for ‘fully-immersive’ experiences - actors will lead the ‘proceedings’. Guests can chose to be on the jury or attempt a Happy Valley-style jail break – newsagents across the towns will keep bikes, helmets and cycle gear ready for ‘escapees’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of guest services Flora Pilo added: “As well as our spend-the-night-in-cells 24-hour in police custody experience package those wanting to be pampered can swap handcuffs for luxury robes.

“Guests will be able to visit Hot Fuzz, our on-site beauty therapist specialising in intimate hair removal for men and women.“And you’ll be able to party the night away at Dirty Harry's nightclub with our ‘Do You Feel Lucky?’ casino nights.

“And it doesn’t end there, we will be applying for a licence to become a wedding venue – let’s hope those saying ‘I do’ don’t feel like it’s a life sentence!”

A hot tub area will be put in the exercise yard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad