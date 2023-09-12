Entrepreneurs to share business expertise at Kettering 'Believe and Achieve' conference

Watch more videos on Shots!

A pair of businesswomen with a shared passion for empowering people to follow their dreams and reach their goals have joined forces on a new venture.

Clare Sutherland and Yvette Polok will host The Believe and Achieve conference at The Park Hotel in Kettering, offering delegates a day of inspiration and empowerment.

Joining them will be motivational speakers and company directors who will share their experiences of how to grow businesses.

Clare said: “Yvette and I are both in our 40s and, up to this point in life, we have worked on other people’s ‘life designs’ - now it’s time to work on our own.

“The day will be an amazing mixture of learning from the hindsight of successful entrepreneurs, gaining new insights and planning with foresight to align life and actions with your goals.”

Clare has 20 years of experience working with brands such as BMW, Disney and Travis Perkins and she now feels ready to share her knowledge.

Mindset mentor Yvette, who worked for 18 years in the tourism industry as a manager, will be sharing her skills at the conference.

She said: “Your mind is a powerful thing, when you fill it with positivity, your life will change.

“All our lives both Clare and I have been told that our strengths lie in motivating others, bringing a sense of joy to work.

"We want to connect with other business owners, not only to deliver the professional information but to bring happiness and enjoyment to the process of being business owners.”

Suzanne Peck, of Homefield Grange Luxury Health and Wellness Spa Retreat, will be sharing her journey from personal trainer to building a multi-million-pound wellness retreat to the stars.

Also at the event will be international life coach, Lisa Messex, motivational speaker Jo Merrett and meditation master Zoe Kabuubi speaking on how to design a business from the heart.