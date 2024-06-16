Entertaining evening promised at choir's summer concert to raise funds for Kettering hospice
Cransley Hospice Community Choir is putting on their show ‘Happy’ to help the trust, which provides palliative care and their hospice at home services for adults in the area.
This year's concert features the 'Brassing Around' ensemble, a very talented group of young musicians who will be performing and supporting the choir in some numbers.
Choir member Delys Cooper said: “It promises to be a very entertaining evening.”
The summer concert will take place on Friday, July 12, at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road. Doors will open at 7pm for the concert which will commence at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £7 including refreshments in the intermission and can be purchased at the Cransley Hospice shop by calling 01536 414343 or the Cransley Hospice fundraising office by calling 03000 274040.