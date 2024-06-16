Entertaining evening promised at choir's summer concert to raise funds for Kettering hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A choir is hosting its summer concert next month to raise more vital money for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir is putting on their show ‘Happy’ to help the trust, which provides palliative care and their hospice at home services for adults in the area.

This year's concert features the 'Brassing Around' ensemble, a very talented group of young musicians who will be performing and supporting the choir in some numbers.

Choir member Delys Cooper said: “It promises to be a very entertaining evening.”

Cransley Hospice Community Choir members

The summer concert will take place on Friday, July 12, at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road. Doors will open at 7pm for the concert which will commence at 7.30pm.