Enjoy free photoshoot with your mum at Wellingborough's Swansgate Shopping Centre

Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Shoppers will be able to celebrate their mums and enjoy a free family photoshoot at Wellingborough's Swansgate Shopping Centre next week.

The centre is hosting the event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (March 26) as part of Mother's Day celebrations.

People will be able to turn up for a free family portrait with their mum, nan, aunt or mother figure and go home with a complimentary keepsake picture.

The colourful photos will be instantly printed twice - one for shoppers to keep and another for the centre to display and celebrate a day full of love and appreciation.

All participating shoppers will also have the opportunity to enter to win a £50 Swansgate shopping spree by filling out a short form on the day.

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are hugely excited to celebrate Mother’s Day with this heart-warming event.

"To see families come together once again will be extra special.