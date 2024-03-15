Enjoy egg-cellent fun with free Kettering town centre Easter trail
Youngsters will soon be able to enjoy some egg-cellent Easter fun with a free trail around Kettering town centre shops.
Those taking part in Kettering Town Council’s event can get a trail sheet from any of the venues taking part and follow the map to find all of the hidden eggs.
When they’ve unscrambled the secret letters, they must crack the code to find the missing word to claim a delicious prize.
Chair of the council’s markets and events committee, Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), said: “The town trails have been really popular so we are really pleased to be bringing back this special Easter trail.
"It’s great to get families into town and experiencing what Kettering has to offer.”
The trail will be ready from Friday, March 29, until Saturday, April 13, excluding Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday.
More information, and a trail sheet, can be found online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/easter.