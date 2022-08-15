Enjoy curry and quiz to raise funds for KGH's Twinkling Stars Appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint winners from a previous event

A curry and quiz charity night will be held to raise funds for Kettering General Hospital’s Twinkling Stars Appeal.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is hosting the event at The Raj in Rockingham Road, Kettering, on October 10 which coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Organisers, backed by sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors, are raising money for the appeal which aims to hit £1m to improve the hospital’s maternity bereavement facilities.

Community fundraiser Lorraine Devereux said: “We would like to send a very special thank you to Wilson Browne Solicitors who have kicked off our fundraising by generously sponsoring our curry night. We really cannot wait to get back to The Raj for what is always an evening full of great food and entertainment.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who attend will enjoy starters, a choice of mains, sides, rice and coffee to finish as well as testing their brains to try and be crowned winners on the night.

The last two events have sold out in record time people have been urged to get their teams together and buy their tickets now. They cost £25 per person with £15 from every ticket going to the Twinkling Stars Appeal. There will also be a raffle. To book tickets visit https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/events/curry-quiz-night/.

Northamptonshire Health Charity held its first curry and quiz night at The Raj last October as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week 2021 and raised £1,158, with a second event in March raising £1,906.