Enjoy billowing borders, exuberant colours and a magical fairy walk at Kelmarsh Hall and gardens this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is plenty to explore, from the overflowing borders in the Walled Garden, to magnificent roses in the Fan Rose Garden, and pure elegance in the Sunken Garden.
For those who enjoy a longer walk, the lakeside walks and woodland walks are open, offering greta views of the Northamptonshire countryside, the Kelmarsh lake, and backdrop of the historic hall.
Take a stroll with your little ones through the woodland fairy walk and see what magical beings you can find.
From tree trunk doors to creatures in the trees, there is lots to be discovered.
Visitors can explore the gardens for themselves on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.
Sweet Pea’s Tearoom open for lunches, sweet treats and hot drinks.
For more information about the historic gardens or what’s on at Kelmarsh, visit www.kelmarsh.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.