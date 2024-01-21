News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
..
.

Enjoy 37 pictures from our archive of winners from Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough areas

We’ve looked back into the archive at ‘winners’ from the past
By Alison Bagley
Published 21st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

This week we’re looking back at photos of a variety of winners from the past – dancers, sports teams, artists and students all feature in our gallery from the archive.

Some of the details have been lost in time, so if you recognise the people and their achievements that are being celebrated please let us know.

We love to get feedback of pictures featured in our regular nostalgic trip down memory lane.

If you have a collection of photos of local interest that you would like used, let us know by emailing [email protected]

Dance awards Kettering 1983

1. Retro winners special looking back at winners from the past:pictures of the archive of winners from the Northants ET

Dance awards Kettering 1983 Photo: Northants Evening Telegraph

Photo Sales
DANCING AWARDS KETTERING 1986

2. Retro winners special looking back at winners from the past:pictures of the archive of winners from the Northants ET

DANCING AWARDS KETTERING 1986 Photo: Northants Evening Telegraph

Photo Sales
1984 - Winners of the Ken Burton Trophy

3. Retro winners special looking back at winners from the past:pictures of the archive of winners from the Northants ET

1984 - Winners of the Ken Burton Trophy Photo: Northants Evening Telegraph

Photo Sales
1980s and Glennis Hooper is presented a carriage clock

4. Retro winners special looking back at winners from the past:pictures of the archive of winners from the Northants ET

1980s and Glennis Hooper is presented a carriage clock Photo: Northants Evening Telegraph

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringCorbyRushdenWellingborough