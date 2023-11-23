England rugby star to attend meet and greet at Rushden showroom this December
After welcoming boxing champion Leigh ‘Leigh-thal’ Wood to the showroom on November 19, MacMaker Productions in Rushden will host a meet and greet with England and Northampton Saints star Courtney Lawes in December.
A MacMaker Promotions spokesperson said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Courtney as our sixth showroom guest, having local sporting legend come to the showroom to meet the fans.”
The event, which is free to attend, will happen on December 3 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm at the Rushden Home Outlet Store in Wellingborough Road.
Courtney Lawes has been with the Saints since 2007, and since making his international debut in 2009 has represented his country 105 times. Lawes was also a fixture of England’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad, who were narrowly beaten by South Africa, en route to retaining their title.
People are encouraged to bring items to be signed.
