England football legend's debut shirt set to go under the hammer at Wellingborough-based auctioneer's sale in October

Memorabilia relating to England icon Viv Anderson will be sold at auction on October 1, including the debut England shirt for the player that was the nation’s first black man to play for the senior team.

Anderson collected his first of 30 caps for his country in a 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic (formerly Czechoslovakia), and wore the number 2 shirt, which up until now has been in his private possession.

However, next month the Wellingborough-based auction house, Graham Budd, will see it go to a new home.

Viv Anderson said: “All I've ever wanted to do is play football. I've worked hard, had a great career and I'm glad to have inspired people along the way.

England legend Viv Anderson is selling his collection of football memorabilia

"The time has come to sell some of the wonderful memories of my time as a professional footballer - I'd like to see my family benefit, and I hope some of the items will be shared around the world for people to enjoy.

“Ahead of Black History Month, it’s important to remember that Black players so often had to fight to get to, and stay in, their position, and this memorabilia is a part of that history."

Other memorabilia from Viv Anderson’s illustrious career include his international caps, autographed match programmes and other garments worn during his over 20-year career.

His debut England shirt has an estimated fee of anywhere from £30,000 to £50,000. His 1980 European Cup final winners medal is estimated to sell for around £10,000 to £15,000.

Viv Anderson won two European Cups and a Division One title with Nottingham Forest, and an FA Cup with Manchester United

Anderson’s accomplishments came both domestically as well as internationally, having picked up two European Cups, one First Division title, and one League Cup with Nottingham Forest, as well as another League Cup with Arsenal and an FA Cup with Manchester United.

David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, based on Wellingborough’s Leyland Trading Estate, said: “For me, playing a part in the auction of this player’s collection is a true honour.

"For my generation, Viv Anderson was a true star - the local lad who made good for his club, a Clifton boy with two European Cup winners medals - and we could all identify with just what that would have meant.

“There are some truly wonderful pieces offered at our On the Road to Manchester Auction, taken from each step of Viv's ground-breaking football journey. It is now the time that these items will write yet another chapter in their history.

“When we sell anything on behalf of a client, we are merely only temporary custodians, hoping its next destination is the right one, but to be able to curate such wonderful treasures from the collection of a player that meant so much to me growing up and to countless others is a true honour.”

Other lots in the two-day auction set to take place online include a match-worn David Beckham shirt from his time at AC Milan, the shirt worn by Birmingham City’s Ernie Curtis in the 1931 FA Cup final, and a pair of Puma boots worn by Argentina hero, and ‘Hand of God’ heartbreaker, Diego Maradona.

The auction begins at 10am on October 1, and can be accessed here.