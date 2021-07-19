Engineers on site to fix cable faults after 10,000 hit by Kettering power cuts

Engineers will be on site in Kettering today to fix problems which caused power cuts affecting about10,000 people over the weekend.

Two unconnected faults led to problems with electricity supplies in the NN15 postcode area although supplies were restored within minutes.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: "We have now located the cause of both faults and our engineers will be on site to carry out a permanent repair. WPD apologises for any inconvenience caused by these faults."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Western Power engineers will be on site in Kettering today

About 4,500 homes lost power at around 3.11am on Sunday morning but 80 per cent were restored within three minutes and the remaining 500 within 24 minutes.

A second, unrelated, underground cable fault was reported in the Kettering area at 7.56pm that day which caused an interruption to power for 5,508 customers.