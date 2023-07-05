End of term picture special for Year 6 pupils preparing to leave their Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough schools

Good luck to all the youngsters heading to secondary school in September!

The end of term is fast approaching with lots of youngsters preparing to leave primary and get ready for secondary school in September.

While it’s often sad to say goodbye, it’s the start of an exciting new adventure and a celebration of all these pupils have achieved so far.

We asked local schools to send us pictures of their Year 6 leavers and we’ve got a lovely selection for you.

Good luck to all the children leaving primary when the schools break up in a few weeks’ time and the best of luck for the new term – you’ll be amazing!

Scroll down to see all the pictures submitted to us from schools in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Year 6 school leavers Stanion C of E Primary School

Year 6 school leavers Hazel Leys Academy, Corby

Year 6 school leavers Little Stanion Primary School

Year 6 school leavers Year 6 (Morpurgo Class) photo from Grange Primary Academy, Kettering

