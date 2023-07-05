News you can trust since 1897
End of term picture special for Year 6 pupils preparing to leave their Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough schools

Good luck to all the youngsters heading to secondary school in September!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

The end of term is fast approaching with lots of youngsters preparing to leave primary and get ready for secondary school in September.

While it’s often sad to say goodbye, it’s the start of an exciting new adventure and a celebration of all these pupils have achieved so far.

We asked local schools to send us pictures of their Year 6 leavers and we’ve got a lovely selection for you.

Good luck to all the children leaving primary when the schools break up in a few weeks’ time and the best of luck for the new term – you’ll be amazing!

Scroll down to see all the pictures submitted to us from schools in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Stanion C of E Primary School

1. Year 6 school leavers

Stanion C of E Primary School Photo: Stanion C of E Primary School

Hazel Leys Academy, Corby

2. Year 6 school leavers

Hazel Leys Academy, Corby Photo: Hazel Leys Academy, Corby

Little Stanion Primary School

3. Year 6 school leavers

Little Stanion Primary School Photo: Little Stanion Primary School

Year 6 (Morpurgo Class) photo from Grange Primary Academy, Kettering

4. Year 6 school leavers

Year 6 (Morpurgo Class) photo from Grange Primary Academy, Kettering Photo: Grange Primary Academy, Kettering

