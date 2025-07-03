End of term picture special for Year 6 pupils preparing to leave their Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough schools

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Good luck to all these youngsters heading to secondary school in September!

The end of term is fast approaching with lots of youngsters preparing to leave primary and get ready for secondary school in September.

While it’s often sad to say goodbye, it’s the start of an exciting new adventure and a celebration of all these pupils have achieved so far.

We asked our local schools to send pictures of their Year 6 leavers and we’ve got a lovely selection for you featuring more than 300 pupils who are heading off to secondary school soon.

Good luck to all the children leaving primary when the schools break up in a few weeks’ time and the best of luck for the new term – you’ll be amazing!

Scroll down to see all the pictures submitted to us from schools in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Some of the Year 6 primary school leavers who are off to secondary school in September

1. Year 6 primary school leavers 2025

Some of the Year 6 primary school leavers who are off to secondary school in September Photo: Submitted

Stanion CE Primary School

2. Year 6 primary school leavers 2025

Stanion CE Primary School Photo: Submitted

Millbrook Junior School - Tokyo Class

3. Year 6 primary school leavers 2025

Millbrook Junior School - Tokyo Class Photo: Submitted

St Brendan's Catholic Primary School

4. Year 6 primary school leavers 2025

St Brendan's Catholic Primary School Photo: Submitted

