End of term picture special for Year 6 pupils preparing to leave their Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough schools

The end of term is fast approaching with lots of youngsters preparing to leave primary and get ready for secondary school in September.

While it’s often sad to say goodbye, it’s the start of an exciting new adventure and a celebration of all these pupils have achieved so far.

We asked our local schools to send pictures of their Year 6 leavers and we’ve got a lovely selection for you featuring more than 300 pupils who are heading off to secondary school soon.

Good luck to all the children leaving primary when the schools break up in a few weeks’ time and the best of luck for the new term – you’ll be amazing!

Scroll down to see all the pictures submitted to us from schools in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

1 . Year 6 primary school leavers 2025 Some of the Year 6 primary school leavers who are off to secondary school in September Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Year 6 primary school leavers 2025 Stanion CE Primary School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Year 6 primary school leavers 2025 Millbrook Junior School - Tokyo Class Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Year 6 primary school leavers 2025 St Brendan's Catholic Primary School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales