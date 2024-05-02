End of an era as Kettering hair salon prepares to close after decades in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing Kettering hair salon will close its doors for the last time this weekend after decades in the town.

It’s the end of an era for Christopher James in Montagu Street, where thousands of people have had their hair cut over the years.

The salon was opened in the 1970s by Margaret Makasis before being taken on by current owner Peter Lumbis in 1989.

But after 35 years with Peter in charge the popular salon will close for good on Saturday, May 4, because of his ill health.

Peter’s daughter Rachel said: “It is with a very heavy heart that Christopher James hair salon is closing due to the owner's ill health.

"Staff have loved their time at Christopher James and attribute much of this to the wonderful clients, to whom we would like to express our sincere gratitude for their continued support over the many years that the salon has been open.

"Many have been visiting the salon for a very long time and will be sorely missed.

"We thank former and present team members for their contribution in making Christopher James the special place and successful business it has been for the past three-and-a-half decades and we wish them every success for the future.”

The salon, which currently employs six people, has seen hairstyles come and go over the years with curtains, undercuts and now skin fades proving popular.

But one constant has been Peter, who has worked in the industry for 60 years.

Rachel added: “I am immensely proud of my father for running this popular and thriving salon for so long, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic when it was especially challenging for all small businesses.

"He has worked in the hairdressing industry for 60 years and owned four successful salons in Northamptonshire.