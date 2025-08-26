EMR trains to and from Corby Kettering and Wellingborough disrupted following incident
East Midlands Railway services to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough have been disrupted following an incident.
Trains between London St Pancras and Nottingham and Sheffield are being delayed – including through Northamptonshire stations.
A spokesman for East Midlands Railways via X said: “We are sorry to report that a person has been hit by a train this has occurred between Kettering and Leicester and is affecting our trains on our London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.”
For more information go to http://eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#Intercity-route.