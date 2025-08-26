EMR trains to and from Corby Kettering and Wellingborough disrupted following incident

By Alison Bagley
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
East Midlands Railway services to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough have been disrupted following an incident.

Trains between London St Pancras and Nottingham and Sheffield are being delayed – including through Northamptonshire stations.

It is believed that sadly a person has been hit by a train between Kettering and Leicester.

A spokesman for East Midlands Railways via X said: “We are sorry to report that a person has been hit by a train this has occurred between Kettering and Leicester and is affecting our trains on our London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.”

For more information go to http://eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#Intercity-route.

