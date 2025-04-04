EMR train passengers face TWO WEEKENDS of bus replacements during Midland Main Line improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EMR train passengers face two weekends of travel disruption with bus replacement journeys during Midland Main Line improvements.

Passengers are being advised to ‘plan ahead’ as buses will replace trains over the next two weekends as part of the Midland Main Line electrification project.

Rail replacement buses will be running between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink stations on the Midland Main Line on the weekends of April 5-6 and April 12-13 while Network Rail continues electrification improvement work.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) customers travelling from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to London, will only get as far as Luton where they will continue their journeys by bus to Hitchin.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “These two weekends of essential work are vital steps in our Midland Main Line electrification project, which will deliver more reliable, greener journeys between London and Bedford.

“We know replacement buses impact travel plans, so we're asking passengers to check before travelling and allow extra time on April 5-6 and 12-13. We appreciate everyone's patience as we build a more reliable railway for the future."

Passengers travelling with Thameslink and East Midlands Railway will need to take buses between Luton and Hitchin for onward journeys to London.

During two weekends, teams will be upgrading the overhead lines, which power trains, between Bedford and St Pancras, while also carrying out essential drainage work between Luton and Flitwick, as well as near Hendon.

Over the weekend of April 12-13, engineers will be carrying out further renewal work of the switches and crossings, the specialist equipment used by trains to change from one track to another, near West Hampstead, with work on the Radlett Strategic Rail Freight Interchange continuing.

These improvements are part of a large scheme to electrify the line between London and Bedford, allowing bi-mode diesel-electric trains to run up to 125mph.

The drainage work is essential in improving the reliability of the rail network, with the switches and crossings renewals contributing to smoother journeys for passengers.

This will be the fifth and sixth in a series of nine weekends of planned engineering work delivering crucial infrastructure improvements.

Philippa Cresswell, customer experience director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London over the next two weekends to check their journey in advance of travelling. Information about changes for both weekends is available on the EMR website.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Network Rail upgrade the overhead power lines. This work will greatly benefit our customers in the future with more reliable journeys to and from London.”

Customers are being urged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling and leave more time for their journeys.