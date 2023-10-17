News you can trust since 1897
EMR investment brings new customer information screens at Kettering and Wellingborough train stations

It’s part of East Midlands Railway’s £1 million project to install 166 new customer information screens
By William Carter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
New customer information screens ‘designed to be easily visible and comprehensible to customers under various weather and lighting conditions’ have been installed at both Kettering and Wellingborough train station.

The new boards are part of East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) plan to roll out a £1 million project to install 166 new customer information screens, which started with their installation in Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield before reaching smaller, rural stations.

Dave Meredith, customer services director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Work is progressing well in installing these important screens across our network.

The new screens at Kettering stationThe new screens at Kettering station
"The new screens will help customers quickly comprehend the latest information about their journey, consequently improving the flow of people around our stations.

"We have taken great care to ensure they work effectively in busy environments with considerable background noise and visual distractions. Furthermore, they have been designed to be accessible to a wide range of customers, from tech-savvy travellers to individuals who prefer printed timetables, as well as those with low literacy or non-English speaking backgrounds."

EMR has several routes across the midlands that operate daily, stretching from London to Sheffield, and Liverpool to Skegness. Both Wellingborough and Kettering are served by the operator.

Interactive screens will also be installed at each station, as well as Corby, allowing customers to access important information such as onward travel options, tourist information, any potential disruption and the locations of local council offices. Train travellers will also be able to scan QR codes on the screens to download useful local walking routes.

