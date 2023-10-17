Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New customer information screens ‘designed to be easily visible and comprehensible to customers under various weather and lighting conditions’ have been installed at both Kettering and Wellingborough train station.

The new boards are part of East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) plan to roll out a £1 million project to install 166 new customer information screens, which started with their installation in Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield before reaching smaller, rural stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Meredith, customer services director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Work is progressing well in installing these important screens across our network.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new screens at Kettering station

"The new screens will help customers quickly comprehend the latest information about their journey, consequently improving the flow of people around our stations.

"We have taken great care to ensure they work effectively in busy environments with considerable background noise and visual distractions. Furthermore, they have been designed to be accessible to a wide range of customers, from tech-savvy travellers to individuals who prefer printed timetables, as well as those with low literacy or non-English speaking backgrounds."

EMR has several routes across the midlands that operate daily, stretching from London to Sheffield, and Liverpool to Skegness. Both Wellingborough and Kettering are served by the operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad